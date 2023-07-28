40th FinnFest Taking Place At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — The 40th anniversary of FinnFest is taking place at the DECC this week.

The 5-day festival includes activities featuring Finnish art and culture, tours, saunas, workshops, and plenty more. There is even a Tori, which is a Finnish marketplace.

The purpose of the event is to understand more about Finnish culture.

One vendor has been practicing a Finnish straw art for over 20 years. She is hosting a booth to show people what it’s all about.

“This is a Finnish art form we really have no for sure where the roots are. It’s called Himmeli which means sky and what I’m doing with the straw is Okli Himmeli. Olki is straw Himmeli,” said Alana Maijala, practices Finnish art.

FinnFest has partnered with Duluth to be the fest’s location for many years to come. It all ends Sunday.

