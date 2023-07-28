Animal Allies Humane Society Talks Heat Exhaustion In Dogs

DULUTH, Minn. — The dog days of summer are here, and the weather not only affects us, but our animals too.

With temperatures rising the pavement that dogs walk on can become very hot, affecting not only their paws, but their whole body too. Animal Allies Humane Society says since dogs are lower to the ground the heat will rise up to them much faster.

They say there are other options to keep in mind when walking your dogs.

“Maybe consider you know taking them to a field, or on some you know wooded trails where it’s nice and shady. As opposed to walking on sidewalk or asphalt,” said Kelsey Pettit, Practice Manager.

Hot pavement isn’t the only thing that affects dogs, it’s hot cars too. Animal Allies says to keep the A/C on when your dog is in your car or crack a window to keep them cool.

“If you think about how hot we get in a stagnant car. They are going to feel that you know exponentially more than we would. They’re smaller, you know they have a smaller respiratory system than we do. So, they are going to be more sensitive to the heat,” explained Pettit.

Heat exhaustion signs include heavy panting, red eyes and ears, being lethargic, and a lot of drooling. Animal Allies recommends taking your animal to the vet if any of these symptoms are severe.