Bob Tavani House Celebrates 5th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — The Bob Tavani House celebrated its 5th anniversary Thursday with a barbeque.

The House is a place for people who’ve been discharged from the hospital, but don’t have a safe place to go to continue healing.

The event was attended by current and former guests as well as members of the Board. The surrounding community has also showed their support.

“I think this community was aware that there was a hole…a gap in what was available to people in a time of real need. And I think every time I talk to anyone about this, there is a sense of wow, this is something our community needs and values. As we have spread the word to get people involved, I have been really impressed with people’s desire to help and believe this is important. And so, we hope that will continue and that we can find a way to make sure this remains a healthy and vibrant organization,” said Annalisa Peterson, Board Chair.

The Tavani House has assisted over 70 guests since 2018.