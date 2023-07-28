Bowfest 2023 at Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Bowfest 2023 is back in action at Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior.

It’s the world’s largest outdoor archery & music festival, featuring; 3d archery, live music, a range of vendors, and the chance to meet hunting celebrities.

The annual event brings in bow enthusiasts near and far.

“if you like to shoot bow, whether you’re just starting out or your advance, it’s just a great place to shoot bow with family, friends, get together and put yourself in a situation where you’re going to see hunting. And if not hunting, just flinging some arrows,” said Event Vendor Scheels Associate Kevin Deetz.

For one attendee from Shakopee, MN — it’s more than just the hunt. “It’s not just the archery; it’s the music, it’s the people, it’s the atmosphere. It’s everything. It makes it so worth it and like I said before, there are so many great people to meet,” said Bowfest Attendee Neil Peterson.

The four-day event runs through Mon. July 31.