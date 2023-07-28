Daughter: Father, 73, Targeted In Violent Road-Rage Attack In Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A 73-year-old man is recovering from a concussion and bruises after his daughter said the man and his wife were randomly attacked in Hermantown earlier this week in a case of road rage.

“My mom said she watched my dad’s head bounce off the concrete. And it was just the most scary situation I think she’s ever been in,” said Jodie Schmaltz, daughter of the victim.

Schmaltz told FOX 21 the driver was years younger than her parents — possibly in his 40s. She said the suspect threw her father to the ground and repeatedly punched him.

Her father was driving with her mother along Stebner Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the random driver of a pick-up truck began tailgating their vehicle, revving his engine and even following them when they tried pulling over to let the man pass.

Schmaltz said the violence broke out at a stop sign at Stebner and Hermantown roads when her dad got out of the car to find out what the driver wanted. She said the driver got out of his truck and pummeled her father to the ground with repeated punches.

“It was traumatizing. It was pretty bad. My dad’s 73 years old. He’s the most amazing person in the world. Especially, you know, I’m biased because my dad will give you the shirt off his back kind of guy. I mean, that was pretty bad. My mom’s pretty traumatized from it all, too,” Schmaltz.

Schmaltz said her father is lucky to be alive thanks to a jogger nearby and two homeowners who came out yelling.

“You know, it really just comes down to — my message is that if some if you’re coming up to a situation such as this, anybody that is willing to just step out and help, and even just a matter of trying to pull one aside, I don’t know. But I just feel like if it hadn’t been for those two gentlemen, I don’t know here my, where my father would be,” Schmaltz said.

After the attack happened, Schmaltz posted about the incident on the Hermantown, MN Neighbors Facebook page, which was widely shared and helped create awareness and possible leads.

The Hermantown Police Department released a statement for the first time since the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. The department did not provide details about the attack, but said:

“We have identified the red pickup truck and driver from the assault incident that occurred on July 25. The case is currently under investigation. We appreciate all of leads that we received!”

Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace told FOX 21 Thursday, “When we find some resolution on this case, we will provide a press release.”