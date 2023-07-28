Duluth Fire Department Issues Rip Current Warning Till Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The areas affected are the Park Point beaches.

The fire department says this warning is due to high risk of rip currents because of the wind and wave conditions.

There are red flags located along the beach advising people to stay out of the water.

Flag locations are: South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point beach.

For up-to-date conditions, click here.