Feline Like a Coffee, Purr-haps?

DULUTH, Minn. — Soon you’ll be able to have a cup of coffee served alongside a feline companion. That’s right! Currently in the works is Duluth’s first cat café!

Wired Whiskers Cat Café is hoping to open their doors this fall offering baked goods and coffee from local Duluth businesses like Positively Third Street Bakery and Kitty Town Coffee; all in the company of adoptable cats from Animal Allies.

“The layout itself is going to be divided into two sections. So you can come into the café and enjoy coffee, local baked goods,” said Owner of Wired Whisker, Misha Smith. “But then there’s also the opportunity to pay a premium and you can go in and hang out and there will be seating, human seating, cat seating in the actual cat lounge, or the cattery as we’re calling it.”

Smith says that one thing she wants to prioritize is to make Wired Whisker affordable and accessible.

The cattery and café sides will be separate. To enter into the cattery, spots for individuals are reserved for an one-hour visit with the cats. Plans are to keep entry cheap around $5-10 per person, per hour, holding between 10-15 people at a time. Kids ages 7 to 17 must enter with a parent or guardian.

“The price of entry allows for a certain number of people to come in so we can monitor and make sure the cats aren’t overwhelmed or overstimulated,” said Smith. “So it is for their wellness to make sure we can control the population of folks coming in and visiting throughout the week.”

Wired Whisker wants to be a relaxing spot for Duluthians. They’re nearly done finalizing their location, with hopes to open up a mesh cat patio and a separate dog-friendly patio. No outside cats are allowed in.

But owners says that this only scratches the surface for what’s to come. For more updates on Wired Whiskers, follow them on their social media.