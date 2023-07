Huskies Streak Snapped by Border Cats

Next up, Duluth heads North for two more with Thunder Bay. Game One is set for Saturday at 5:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies seven game win streak came to a close on Friday evening, falling 15-2 to the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

Pitcher Isaac Rohde came on in relief and retired 12 straight batters to keep the Border Cats off the board.

