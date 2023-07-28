Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Makes a Stop at the Duluth Armory with Construction Set to Begin Next Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Armory revitalization project has been in the works for the better part of 20 years, and it recently received a financial boost from the Minnesota legislature. $4.5 million from the state’s largest-ever infrastructure package was allocated to the project which has a total estimated cost of $55 million.

The Armory has played host to the likes of Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, Bob Hope, and the revitalization of the Armory will bring a variety of opportunities to all members of the community.

“It has always been a gem, but we’re shining it up a little bit, right, and making sure that everyone across this community and region, that we have equitable access, and that folks can really see themselves reflected in the performance, in the music education, and the food accessibility. There’s going to be something here for everybody,” said Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan during a visit to the Armory on Thursday.

Construction is scheduled to start next summer with the goal of being open to the public in the fall of 2025.