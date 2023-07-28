Minnesota Lawmakers Encourage People To Vote

DULUTH, Minn. — Primary Election Day is coming soon and in Minnesota more voters than ever are eligible to head to the polls.

Lawmakers gathered Thursday to remind everyone to get out and vote. But they had a special message for convicted felons who have not been able to vote in the past.

In the last legislative session, more than 55,000 felons regained the right to vote in the upcoming August 8 election. They can vote as long as they are not currently serving time.

“We want everyone who is newly eligible to vote, meaning all Minnesotans who have left prison behind they have done their time. They can now vote, and we have to just got to make sure they know about it,” said Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State.

Restoring a person’s right to vote can change their outlook on life. Duluth lawmaker Alicia Kozlowski said it is important and personal to many people.

“I just wanted to share with you what my own sibling said when I said what does this mean for you. What is the implication in being able to cast a vote. And it means being able to have a say in my kid’s future,” said Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, District 8B.

Registration is available up to voting day at your designated polling location.