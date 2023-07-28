UMD Women’s Hockey Adds Emma Sobieck to Coaching Staff

Sobieck comes from Bemidji State, where she was also an assistant for the past two seasons.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team has a new assistant coach.

On Friday, the team hired Emma Sobieck to join the coaching staff.

She comes from Bemidji State, where she was also an assistant for the past two seasons.

Sobieck also played collegiately for the Beavers, skating in 146 games. In her senior year, she had a career best 11 goals and 11 assists.

Following her college playing days, she headed to Germany to play professionally for two seasons before returning to Bemidji as an assistant coach.