Ursa Minor Brewery Hosts Soft Opening of Expansion Ahead of All Pints North

DULUTH, Minn. — Ursa Minor Brewing has more room to serve customers as they have expanded their space.

The brewery outgrew their original taproom and got a new facility to keep most of their production at. Now the taproom has 2 bars, lots of indoor seating, and they are even working on a mud kitchen outside for kids.

A fun fact about the new bar is that it was built from a tree that was struck by lightning on Island Lake. The founder of the brewery is very excited to share the expanded space with the community.

” We brew beer to bring people together, to share their stories, to talk, to enjoy each other. And that’s why we do what we do. So, it feels amazing,” said Ben Hugus, founder of Ursa Minor Brewing.

The soft opening for Ursa Minor’s expansion aligned perfectly with All Pints North, a craft beer festival taking place Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park.