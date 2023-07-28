UWS Men’s & Women’s Soccer Release Schedules for 2023 Season

The UWS women's squad is vying for their 3rd straight UMAC title. The men are aiming for their 8th.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The defending champions in the UMAC released their schedules for the upcoming season.

First up the women’s squad, the Yellowjackets will start the year on the road. A whopping six games away from Superior to begin the season.

Their first match is September 1st against Gustavus Adolphus.

Five games later, they’ll finally have their home opener on September 19th against Northwestern.

The women’s team will be looking for their 3rd straight UMAC Title.

As for the men’s team, they will be aiming for their 8th consecutive UMAC championship.

Unlike the women’s team, the UWS men will begin their regular season at home, hosting UW-Eau Claire on September 3rd.

Following that game, the Yellowjackets will then begin a four-game road trip.

One notable matchup this season is UWS will face off against UW-Platteville for the first time since the 2014 season. UWS has a five game win streak in that matchup.