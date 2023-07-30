Motorists Died in Itasca County HWY 2 Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn.– A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday night after a Ford turned and hit the motorists.

The incident happened on Highway 2 near County Road 74 in Itasca County.

According to authorities, a Harley Davidson driver was traveling westbound on Highway 2, when a Ford heading eastbound turned into County Road 74, striking the motorists who then later died.

The driver of the Ford received non-life threatening injuries and received care from Grand Itasca Hospital.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident. This story is still in development.