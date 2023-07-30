All Aboard! Duluth River Train Returns After 3 Year Hiatus

DULUTH, Minn.–It’s been three years since visitors have been able to take a train journey along the St. Louis River on the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad, also

known as the Duluth River Train. Now that the pandemic has passed and the railroad has been able to lease an engine while their engine is in the shop–it was time for a new beginning!

Each Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. the Lake Superior and Mississippi train heads out to show its passengers areas they may not be able to see any other way all while riding in refurbished railroad cars that are now more than 100 years old.

“It’s an interesting trip,” said LS&M Conductor David Moore. “You learn a lot about the river, the estuary and the development along the river from the indigenous people to commercialization and industries that depended on the river.”

The lucky people that were on the train for its first day back in service really enjoyed themselves.

“Well the kids were really excited. Our first passenger was just a little fella and he was jumpin’ up and down to get on,” said _.

“It was wonderful, inaugural trip in three years and had a little bit of a problem with brake but they solved that. Great trip,” said _.

The trip lasts between about an hour-and-a-half and two hours. The entire operation from the engineers, to the conductor, to the hosts on the cars, and the folks at the ticket counter are all volunteers, all of whom have a deep love for the train.