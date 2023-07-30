All Aboard the Board Game Station

DULUTH, Minn.–If you’re looking for something to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon, the Duluth Depot was the spot to be.

From chess, to puzzles, and even Settlers of Catan, people could play a board game of their choice and duke it out all for fun. Board games ranged from a variety of age levels, making this event perfect for families or those just wanting to sit down and compete in a friendly or competitive game of chess.

“We did the first event on winter break I believe for the schools. We got a bunch of kids to come, had a big turn out and we wanted to be able to keep doing it,” said Co-organizer Megan Johnson. “But we needed to find a day that made sense so we kind of figured Sundays is the day with the family. It would be a good day to come on out and play some board games.”

Coming up August 27, Games at the Depot will return. But they will be holding a puzzle contest for an extra time-crunch challenge.