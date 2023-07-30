Amber Alert Canceled for 2-Year-Old in Becker

UPDATE: Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert that was issued last night for a 2-year-old boy in Becker.

The alert notified people of missing 2-year-old, Liam Henrikson, who was reported to have gone missing near highways 10 and 25 just before midnight Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Becker Police Department was looking for 41-year-old Scott Henrikson in connection to the abduction.

As of 5:45 a.m., the BCA canceled the Amber Alert with Liam Henrikson being found safe with a suspect in custody.

No additional details were included regarding where the boy or the suspect were found.

BECKER, Minn.–An Amber Alert was issued for the abduction of 2-year-old, Liam Henrikson, out of Becker.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Becker Police Department is searching for Liam Henrikson, 2, who is white, about 3 feet tall, blue eyes, blonde hair, 22 pounds who went missing July 29 around 7:30 p.m.

Liam was last seen wearing black and blue t-shirt, black shorts and shoes. He was abducted nearby highways 10 and 25.

Becker Police are searching for 41-year-old suspect, Scott Henrikson, in connection to Liam’s abduction. Police say he is approximately 6’2″, 207 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Scott was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade, MN plates 928XYN.

Any information about Liam Henrikson’s whereabouts, call Becker Police Department at 763-765-3595 or call 911.