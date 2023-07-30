Hermantown Motorcyclists Found Injured in Crash North of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.–Just north of Duluth, another crash was reported Saturday involving a motorcyclist.

At around 7:19 p.m., Pequaywan Area First Responders and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Volunteer Rescue Squad say that they were tipped via Apple crash detection of a crash on Pequaywan Lake Road.

Upon arrival, first responders say that another motorists reported that he had come upon a man lying in the ditch from an apparent motorcycle crash.

The driver in the hitch was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Hermantown resident.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, as the incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.