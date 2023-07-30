One-Vehicle Crash Resulted in Flipped Vehicle Near Rail Tracks

COOK, Minn.–Early Sunday Morning just before 3 a.m., the St. Louis County 911 dispatchers were notified of a “severe crash” by Apple crash detection.

First responders responded to the incident at the intersection of Vermillion Dr. and 2nd St. SE within the city limits of Cook, where a vehicle crashed after crossing over railroad tracks at high speed.

According to the report, it appeared that the vehicle lost control after going over the railroad crossing, left the roadway, and struck the arm on the South side of the train track crossing. The vehicle rested on it’s roof in the ditch of 2nd St.

Two people were found inside the vehicle with what is believed to be minor injuries. The 18-year-old from the Nett Lake area driver is suspected to be intoxicated while driving at high speeds.

The crash remains under investigation.