13-Year-Old Girl Dies While Swimming In Lake North Of Bemidji

DURAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 13-year-old girl died while swimming in a lake about 10 miles north of Bemidji Sunday evening.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the report came in at 5:02 p.m. of a missing girl in Lake Julia.

Authorities say the girl had just removed her life jacket and was on the ladder of the pontoon before she went under water and never resurfaced.

At 7:52 p.m. her body was found in 23 feet of water.

According to a press release the 13-year-old was from the Fargo/Moorhead area and was visiting friends.

Her body was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.