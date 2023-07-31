Initial Suspect Cleared In Attack Near Superior Baseball Game

DULUTH, Minn. — Charges have been dropped against a man accused of cutting up a member of the Superior Youth Organization during a game last week, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. July 20 in a wooded area near the Hayes Court Complex baseball fields.

The victim said he heard what sounded like a dog in distress. But when the victim got close, the suspect attacked the victim with an object creating lacerations to his arm and abdomen.

A 33-year-old man living in a tent in the area of the attack ended up being charged.

But Superior police later learned new information that cleared the man of the crime.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office requested charges be dropped. A judge agreed.

The search continues for the real suspect in the case.