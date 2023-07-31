‘Marine 19’ Rescues Person Suffering Medical Issue Along Lakeshore

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department’s Marine 19 emergency vessel was dispatched Monday afternoon to help a person experiencing a medical emergency along Lake Superior.

The location was not easily accessible — about 1,000 yards east of Leif Erikson Park, according to a news release.

Firefighters first arrived by the Rose Garden to start climbing down a 30-foot embankment to reach the male patient. But when it became too dangerous, Marine 19 was called in.

Marine 19 transported the victim to a location behind the DECC where Mayo Clinic Ambulance was staged.

Fire officials said the victim experienced some type of illness while on the beach. They said he was conscious while being transported to the hospital.

A condition report was not provided.