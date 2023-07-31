Memorial Blood Centers Partners With Local Breweries To Draw In Donors

MINNESOTA — Starting August 1 Memorial Blood Centers is offering people a free or discounted drink when they donate.

It is all part of the annual “Pint for a Pint” campaign and features local breweries such as Bent Paddle Brewing and Castle Danger Brewery.

According to a press release the annual campaign hopes to draw in donors during the summer as August is usually a difficult time for blood supply.

The campaign ends September 10.

To see all the restaurants and breweries participating, click here.

To find the closest blood drive near you, click here.