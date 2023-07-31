Twin Ports Pro Development Camp Returns for 8th Straight Year

Head instructor and Superior native Brett Olson is once again at the helm.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- For the 8th consecutive summer, local area kids have a chance to learn from the pros as the Twin Ports Pro Development camp began Monday morning in Superior.

Head instructor and Superior native Brett Olson is once again at the helm, teaching the next generation skills development while also putting them through strength and conditioning sessions.

New this year, the camp opened up additional practice sessions for a mite group.

Olson says he remembers when he was young going through similar camps. That’s a big reason why he started this camp.

“We’re fortunate to be able to have people that staff up our camp that have extensive knowledge in the game and played a long time. Whether it was professional, collegiate, junior, and there’s been a lot of good high school players that come out here. For us, the biggest importance was giving back to the community that we grew up as well. We were this age and learning how to skate at one point with the mite group. Our youth programs allowed us to develop our careers. That’s just kind of a important aspect that we have to remember where we came from too. It’s always to give back to the community from that respect,” said Olson.

Joining Olson as instructors include one of his former players in Waterloo and current UMD defenseman Aaron Pionk, as well as former C-E-C standout Taylor Nelson.

“I definitely remember sitting at the rink for hours on end at different camps in the summer. I think it’s one of the best times of your life growing up like that. You get so much knowledge, you gain friends who are still friends to this day that I have from all these camps. So I think it’s great,” said Pionk.

“It was such a fun time when I was little. They’re your idols so you look up to them. Every time I was able to do camps with them. I was all game. I was listenining, focused. I had so much fun and they helped me grow my game so that’s what I want to do for them,” added Nelson.

The camp runs through Thursday at Wessman Arena.