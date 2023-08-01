CBD and THC Products Still Available

DULUTH, MINN. — For the past five years, Craig Sutherland has been selling both CBD and THC products made from Hemp, at his stores in Duluth and Superior. Hemp-based products have been legal nationwide since 2018.

Sutherland says Minnesota’s new marijuana law has caused some confusion for many of the people who visited his Duluth store on Tuesday. “Well, everyone thinks we can start selling it today

We can’t,” said Sutherland. “The law allows you to consume it, to have it on you, to row it as of today. You won’t see dispensaries pop up for a year – just shooting from the hip.

We’ve got to start letting people know. We have had probably 10 customers come in and say, ‘Are you selling marijuana gummies?’ We can’t. We are still selling products derived from hemp. THC from hemp and THC from Marijuana are the same thing. We are selling products from hemp right now.”

Parts of the law legalizing marijuana have changed a couple of things for Sutherland. Since the beginning of July, Sutherland CBD’s Duluth store has been required to collect a ten percent sales tax on top of the regular sales tax. In addition, THC and CBD businesses in Minnesota businesses are now required to register with the state.