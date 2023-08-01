Community Unites in Duluth for National Night Out

Strengthening Bonds with First Responders and Fostering Neighborhood Camaraderie

DULUTH, Minn.–Scattered around Duluth, first responders and the community gathered for National Night Out, celebrating neighborhood camaraderie and police-community partnerships.

“I think we do a really good job at staying involved and connected to our community,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Really glad to see all of our staff out here along with all of our community members, different community organizations, businesses all taking part in this night so we can all get to know our neighbors. Because we’re all responsible for community safety.”

Across Duluth, citizens and first responders could have attended one of 61 National Nights Out.

“It gives the visibility of what is available out in the community that communities members may not be aware of what’s in our region,” said Operations Lieutenant for St. Louis County Search and Rescue Justin LaBlanc.

National Night Out allows community members new and old to share their appreciation for first responders, and maybe learn a thing or two from each other.

“What I know about first responders is like they’re always here to help us,” said Grace Young. “They’re never here to harm us, they’re like always ready if an emergency happens, they are always ready to help.”

“They can include more than police and firefighters,” said attendee Dane Ottjes. “They have the people behind the scenes working the cars and the maintenance people to.”

But National Night Out gives those who are on the go a chance to relax.

“Yeah it’s nice, a lot of the times that we’re out is because someone is having a bad day,” said Firefighter Tate Warren. “To be able to come out here with everybody on a day like today when the weather is great, music, and good food is certainly a good thing.”

“I think it really nice to know that they are protecting our family around here,” said Ottjes.

“It makes me feel really comfortable,” said Young. “It makes me feel like I can just trust people around here because if something does happen to me. I know that there will be someone who like will call the cops or fire people if there’s a fire.”