Enbridge Partners With Conservation Non-Profit On New Grant Program

MINNESOTA — Enbridge is partnering with a conservation non-profit to create a new grant program in support of the Line 5 Segment Relocation Project.

It is a 2 year $500,000 Ecofootprint Grant Program.

The new grants will focus on these priorities:

Improving and/or protecting surface water and/or groundwater quality in watersheds crossed by project.

Advancing research and science related to threatened and endangered species and/or declining populations.

Fostering environmental postsecondary education and stewardship.

Improving research related to the transportation of crude oil as it relates to the environment.

Focusing on environmental areas most relevant to local communities.

The application process opened Tuesday. To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here or here.