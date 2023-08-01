Enbridge Partners With Conservation Non-Profit On New Grant Program

KQDS Staff,

Enbridge

MINNESOTA — Enbridge is partnering with a conservation non-profit to create a new grant program in support of the Line 5 Segment Relocation Project.

It is a 2 year $500,000 Ecofootprint Grant Program.

The new grants will focus on these priorities:

  • Improving and/or protecting surface water and/or groundwater quality in watersheds crossed by project.
  • Advancing research and science related to threatened and endangered species and/or declining populations.
  • Fostering environmental postsecondary education and stewardship.
  • Improving research related to the transportation of crude oil as it relates to the environment.
  • Focusing on environmental areas most relevant to local communities.

The application process opened Tuesday. To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here or here.

