Head Of The Lakes Fair Begins Tuesday

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The largest fair in the Twin Ports area begins Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, 21 acres in Douglas County will have transformed into the Head of the Lakes Fair.

Fair organizers want to provide excitement and entertainment that everyone can enjoy and have even added to their line up from last year. Midwest All Stars and the Lumberjack Show are the new events.

“You have to have a good balance, keeping things that people really like and enjoy year after year. While also getting new events in to freshen it up a bit too so it’s not the same thing year after year,” said Daniel Litchke, Director, Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The director of the fair says he hopes people will be able to create lifelong memories.

“That’s one of the best things we like to see is just people getting out, smiles on their faces, having a good time. That’s what this is all about. It’s the turning point of the summer we’re going back to school so it’s nice to have a good time and enjoy yourself before you have to get back to school,” said Litchke.

Over 11,000 visitors are expected to attend the fair that runs through Saturday, August 5th.