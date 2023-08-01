Hermantown P.D. Releases First Details In July 25 Road-Rage Attack It Calls ‘Altercation’

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Seven days after a violent road-rage attack of a 73-year-old man in Hermantown, the police department released its first news release Tuesday on the incident because the department says the investigation is now complete.

The release did not mention the suspect’s name, sex or age. It also did not say anything about the victim in the crime.

The Hermantown Police Department release only confirmed a road-rage incident happened July 24, which resulted in an “altercation” at the intersection of Hermantown Road and Stebner Road.

Hermantown police said the suspect was later identified last week.

The release did not say if the suspect was arrested, but it did say police reports have been handed over to the city’s prosecutor — not the county’s prosecutor — for possible charges.

Meanwhile, last Thursday after the attack, the victim’s daughter talked exclusively to FOX 21 detailing just how violent the attack was and how the road rage unfolded: