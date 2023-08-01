Hermantown’s Henry Peterson Commits to Play Hockey at St. Thomas

Peterson skated in 22 games last season for the Hawks and would tally one goal and two assists.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- With the calender flipping over to August, junior high school hockey players are allowed to announce their verbal college commitments.

Hermantown junior defenseman Henry Peterson was one of those players to waste no time.

Peterson announced via his own personal Twitter account that he has committed to the University of St. Thomas.

The earliest Peterson can join the Tommies is in the 2026-2027 season.