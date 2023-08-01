Memorial Blood Centers Partners With Local Breweries To Draw In Donors

Emma Propp,

Uws Blood Drive

MINNESOTA — Starting August 1 Memorial Blood Centers is offering people a free or discounted drink when they donate.

It is all part of the annual “Pint for a Pint” campaign and features local breweries such as Bent Paddle Brewing and Castle Danger Brewery.

According to a press release the annual campaign hopes to draw in donors during the summer as August is usually a difficult time for blood supply.

The campaign ends September 10.

To see all the restaurants and breweries participating, click here.

To find the closest blood drive near you, click here.

Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90