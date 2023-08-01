Rilee Dawson to Step Down as CSS Head Softball Coach

Dawson led the Saints to four UMAC regular season titles and one NCAA Regional tournament appearance.

DULUTH, Minn.- After twenty years in the program as a player, assistant coach, and finally a head coach, Rilee Dawson is stepping down as the St. Scholastica head softball coach.

The move will be official on August 4th as Dawson is expected to pursue other opportunities.

In her first six seasons as Head Coach, she led the Saints to four UMAC regular season titles and one NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in 2017.

Dawson was also named UMAC coach of the year twice in her reign, once in 2016, and once in 2021.

A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.