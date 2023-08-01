Superior Football Riding Youth Movement Into 2023 Season

Superior is looking to turn things around after a 1-8 season in 2022.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Hard to believe but in just 17 days from now, prep football in Wisconsin kicks off.

Tuesday was the first day teams hit the practice field in preparation of the 2023 season.

One of those teams getting things going was Superior, who are looking to turn things around after a 1-8 season in 2022.

Head Coach Bob DeMeyer enters his 18th season coaching the Spartans.

He says it’s going to be a bit of a youth movement this season. But one things for certain, his team will compete every Friday.

“We’re very young. But, I love the chemistry right now. I like the attitude, the work ethic we showed in the offseason here. We have a lot of multi sport athletes that know how to compete. Love our leadership in just day one. But, I love just the feeling right now and the buzz right now, the energy that the kids have. The idea now is to sustain that but also get better each day with the attitude and energy and that kind of stuff as well,” said DeMeyer.

Coach DeMeyer does have some seniors returning too. That includes senior slot receiver and safety Lucas Williams.

“Last year, a lot of the positives were we were in a lot of the games. Just that close of being out of them and some of the games we were down a lot so we got a lot of new faces in. It was good to see them in. Good quarterback this year, myself and a another slot return this year so that will be solid right there,” added Williams.

Williams and the Spartans kick off the regular season at home against Wausau West on August 18th.