1 Dead, 1 Injured, 2 in Custody After Two Shootings in Duluth

9 p.m. coverage of the fatal Duluth shootings:

Duluth home hit by multiple bullets:

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.): Duluth Police say a second person was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Department Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth adds, “This remains an active and ongoing investigation as we continue to follow leads.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): An 19-year-old man is dead after two shootings in Duluth Wednesday afternoon.

Duluth police say the 19-year-old was one of two victims found at the scene of the first shooting around 1:30 p.m. near the 2500 block of W. 2nd Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police said one person was taken into custody after a second shooting took place around 2 p.m. on the 3900 block of W. 4th Street. This shooting did not result in any injuries.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. (3 p.m. Update) — Duluth police have responded to two “shots fired” incidents in two separate parts of the city that officials say are believed to be related.

The first report of a shooting came in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 2500 block of W. 2nd Street. That’s where police located two victims. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Then around 2 p.m., officers were called to a second shots-fired incident in the 3900 block of W. 4th Street. It was not immediately know if anyone was hurt in that incident.

A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department says the initial investigation shows the two shooting incidents are related.

FOX 21 will bring you the latest on this story as it becomes available, including on air at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.