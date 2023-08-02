Anchors End Officially Open at Old Electric Fetus Location

DULUTH, Minn. – After purchasing the Electric Fetus building in downtown, Anchor’s End Tattoo says they’re excited to open.

Anchor’s End opened downtown officially on Monday. Artists say that since the location became available, they thought about purchasing the space.

But now getting to the point of opening, the Anchor’s End crew had to put in a lot of work to transform the old Electric Fetus location.

“We have three new rooms in here for privacy. We did the new floors, we painted everything. We did a lot of work on the front desk with the lighting and it’s been an amazing, chaotic, blissful situation,” said Body Piercer Stormi Lee.

They have already seen success with the new space with more room.

Most of the artists at Anchor’s End are already 2 to 3 months booked out in advance. However, artists say that they often get cancellations and accept walk-ins on Saturday.