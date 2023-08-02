Coffee Conversation: Tori Finnish Marketplace & Music Fest / Duluth Goat Yoga

FINLAND, Minn. — The Tori Finnish Marketplace & Music Fest is set to return to Finland MN Heritage Site on Sat. August 12 (10:00 am – 5:00 pm.)

Finland MN Historical Society Executive Director Julie Luchsinger and featured event Duluth Goat Yoga Owner Angela Abernathy, along with her crew, joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

A few of the highlighted attractions include;

Charlie Parr

The Two Harbors Ukulele Group

Goat Yoga

Herring Burgers

Imagination Station for kids

Make a Bird Feeder

Plus, new this year, attendees can take their place in history by participating in a community art project, led by local artist Patti Paulson. “Tie One On” will be composed of strips of fabric, attached to a 3’ x 5’ rug canvas, using a Rya knot, traditionally used in Finnish rug making. The finished art piece will be installed at the Finland MN Historical Society site.

Duluth Goat Yoga Instructors taught FOX21’s Maria Vollom how to do yoga with the goats live in-studio.

More information on the festival can be found here.

Click here for Duluth Goat Yoga.