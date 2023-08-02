Duluth Motorcyclist Slammed Against Concrete Wall in Hit-&-Run

DULUTH, Minn. — An Esko man is accused of drinking and driving before hitting a motorcyclist on Lake Avenue over I-35 Saturday evening.

The criminal complaint says Erik Reinertsen, 34, was driving his truck from Canal Park to the I-35 southbound ramp when he struck the motorcyclist who was thrown into a concrete barrier.

The unidentified victim suffered brain bleeding, broken ribs and a broken eye socket, according to the complaint.

Reinertsen was later pulled over and arrested in Carlton County.

Court documents say he admitted to drinking but said a Duluth police officer told him to “clear the intersection” and “go home.”

Investigators say nearby surveillance painted a different picture showing Reinertsen running out of his truck to look at the scene before taking off.

He’s charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular operation.

The condition of the motorist has not been released.