Duluth Police Investigate Two Shooting Scenes Believed To Be Related

DULUTH, Minn. (3 p.m. Update) — Duluth police have responded to two “shots fired” incidents in two separate parts of the city that officials say are believed to be related.

The first report of a shooting came in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 2500 block of W. 2nd Street. That’s where police located two victims. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Then around 2 p.m., officers were called to a second shots-fired incident in the 3900 block of W. 4th Street. It was not immediately know if anyone was hurt in that incident.

A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department says the initial investigation shows the two shooting incidents are related.

FOX 21 will bring you the latest on this story as it becomes available, including on air at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.