Huskies DH Brandon Compton Named MVP of Great Plains All-Star Game

BISMARCK, N.D.- Huskies designated hitter Brandon Compton is not only an all-star but he’s now an all-star mvp.

Tuesday night, Compton would go 1 for 3 with two runs batted in in the Great Plains All-Star Game in Bismarck.

Compton’s two run double in the top of the 7th would help the East tie the West at three late in the game.

Then the rain would fall and the two teams would have to settle for the tie.

Compton also had an impressive 11 home runs in the home run challenge on Monday, as he would finish 2nd in the contest.