Coffee Conversation: Duluth TMS Treatment for Depression

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth TMS offers an FDA approved, non-invasive way to treat depression when medications fall short.

Firstly, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation or TMS therapy uses strong, magnetic pulses to stimulate a localized region of the brain. According to Duluth TMS, this creates a clinical benefit without medication side-effects. As Duluth TMS explained, healthy brain function then returns over the course of treatment and depressive symptoms subside.

Duluth TMS Owner & Psychiatrist Dr. Eric Johnson and Director of Operations Leah Clausen joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk more about TMS and its purpose.

The two shed light on how TMS can work contingently with other mental health treatments, along with how the process of TMS works, what people should know about its effects, success stories and more.

For more information of Duluth TMS, click here.