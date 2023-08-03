Duluth Airport Authority Breaks Ground On New Ranch Hangar

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Airport Authority is breaking ground on the first hangar built in 25 years.

The 5 bay ranch hangar will be fully furnished and include heating. It is a $1.8 million project offering space to private aircraft owners or a coalition of owners.

The executive director says it’s all part of their plan to support the aviation community.

“While this is the first project in quite a long time, it won’t be the last. And so, we’re very excited to continue to support the growth of general aviation and it’s a vibrant community,” said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority.

The hangar building at the Duluth International Airport will be available for lease by the end of the year.