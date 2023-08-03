Duluth Native & UMD Assistant Laura Bellamy Named Head Women’s Hockey Coach at Harvard

Bellamy spent eight seasons on the Bulldog coaching staff.

DULUTH, Minn.- A longtime assistant coach is departing the UMD women’s hockey program.

Associate head coach Laura Bellamy has accepted the head coaching position at her alma mater Harvard.

The Duluth native spent eight seasons on the Bulldog coaching staff.

She helped guide UMD to one national title game, two frozen fours, and five postseason wins in the past three seasons.

Bellamy also played for the Crimson from 2009 to 2013. She posted a 60-25-7 record as a goalie for the team.