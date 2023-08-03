Duluth’s Best Bread Teams Up With Local Breweries And Cideries

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Best Bread is teaming up with different breweries and cideries in the area to make some fun concoctions.

The drinks are based on different treats at Duluth’s Best Bread. Around 8 or 9 different locations have partnered with the bread company.

Wednesday they are launching a gooey Caramel Roll Brown Ale with Canal Park Brewing Company.

“Every brewery and cidery is gifted and has different skill sets on the team. So, we are working with gifted creators from each place, and they elevate our own product. They all bring their own twist to the table,” said Robert Lillegard, co-owner of Duluth’s Best Bread.

You can now go to Canal Park Brewing to try the caramel roll beer yourself. Next week Duluth’s Best Bread will launch a peach pop tart drink with Duluth Cider.