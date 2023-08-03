Former Bulldog & Vikings FB Zach Ojile Reflects on 1st NFL Training Camp & Impending Preseason Debut

Ojile is looking to be the first Bulldog to make an active NFL roster since Dave Viaene in 1992.

EAGAN, Minn.- Former UMD tight end now turned Vikings fullback Zach Ojile has officially had one week of training camp under his belt.

He’ll now have over three more weeks to impress the coaching staff as he fights for a spot on the 53 man roster.

Ojile is in a position battle with Duluth native C.J. Ham. But there are other avenues in making the team such as special teams or the practice squad.

But that’s not on the mind of Ojile. He’s more focused on learning and getting up to the speed of the other players.

“Certainly always studying the playbook. It’s a lot different and really vast like all NFL playbooks are I assume. Then guys at this level tend to be you know bigger, longer, more athletic, stronger. So it’s a little bit of an adjustment there. I’m just trying to adjust as fast as I can and improve as quickly as I can,” said Ojile.

In just a week, Ojile will take the field in his first preseason game as the Vikings visit the Seattle Seahawks. Ojile says he’s done a lot of thinking about that moment.

“I mean certainly I’ll experience a lot of different emotions and some nerves. I’m just really excited for that day and for the opportunity. It’ll be a dream come true even though it’s just preseason. What a great opportunity in just a little over a week,” added Ojile.

Ojile will learn on August 29th if he makes the team.