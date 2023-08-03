Former Hermantown PTO Treasurer Charged With Seven Felonies

DULUTH, Minn. — The former Treasurer for the Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization has been charged with seven felonies for allegedly stealing more than $100 thousand dollars.

43-year-old Trista Irene Swanson allegedly stole $103,017 between 2109 and 2022.

Charges say she wrote checks to herself, used the PTO’s debit card, and made unauthorized personal purchases.

The statement of probable cause states that Swanson admitted to taking the money and said she and her husband intended to pay it back.

Each of the seven felonies carries a sentence of 10 years or $20 thousand dollars or both.