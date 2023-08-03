High School Students Participate In Annual Scrubs Camp

DULUTH, Minn. — Students from all over the northland gathered in Duluth Wednesday to learn all things medicine.

It was the annual Scrubs Camp hosted by UMD’s Medical School and College of Pharmacy.

High school students were introduced to all kinds of career opportunities in health sciences. They even got to check out lab equipment such as microscopes, surgery tools, and specimens.

“Not everybody is aware of one, what it takes to get into medicine, or even medicine and all the health professions as a field in general. So, this brings awareness of our different health professions, but also helps the students if they have questions about how you get into any of these health professions. We have the people who have the answers here,” said Mary Owen, Associate Dean Native American Health.

2 students had a great time exploring all the different career opportunities.

“This camp is really fun. I totally recommend it. It’s just a really great you know opportunity to learn more about different branches of nursing, and doctoring. I mean there’s so much more than just being a nurse, or a surgeon, or a doctor,” said Emerald Estabrooks from Internationa Falls, along with Averie Stark from Nashwauk-Keewatin.

The purpose of the event is for students to get excited about medicine and to leave with a totally new understanding.