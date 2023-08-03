Huskies Shut Out for First Time this Season

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies were shutout for the first time this season on Thursday, 7-0, to Eau Claire.

The Huskies starting pitcher Jayce James had a solid outing in his sixth start of the season. James would throw five and two thirds innings with two runs on eight hits, with five strikeouts. The Alabama native went five innings of shutout work.

Duluth will look to bounce back in Game Two on Friday, first pitch is set for 6:35 PM.