Lemonade Stand Fundraiser in Honor of Superior Officer’s Late Daughter

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Two young girls are fundraising the best way they know how, with lemonade.

The lemonade stand is in honor of Superior Officer Nicholas Eastman’s daughter, Hailey, who died suddenly of an undiagnosed cardiac condition in January. His retired K-9 passed away just a day after.

The girls behind the stand are Chloe and Kim — also known as the Lemonade Girls. For the second year in a row, they are raising money to help pediatric departments at local hospitals. This year they are donating to St. Luke’s Pediatric Unit in memory of Hailey.

“I think we just wanted to maybe do a lemonade stand and then halfway through like the thing we were like maybe we should donate to charity. So, we got ready for that, and we thought that was an amazing idea,” said Chole Kramp. “We felt that it’d be nice to help kids out. So, we decided to donate to kids,” said Kim Philaja.

Last year the Lemonade Girls raised $1,000. They hope to raise even more this year. They’ll be back out with the stand Friday on the corner of 54th and Tower Avenue from around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.