Man Dead After Being Hit By Bayfield Police Department Squad Car

BAYFIELD, Wis. — A man is dead after being hit by a Bayfield Police Department squad car Wednesday night.

The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 10:21 p.m. on State Trunk Highway 13 at West Bresette Hill Road.

Authorities say deputies responded after the collision happened and found the pedestrian dead.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

There is no information on how the incident happened, or the names of who was involved.