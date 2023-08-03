Mayoral Candidates Raise Significant Money for Campaigns

DULUTH, Minn. — Next Tuesday, the Duluth Primary Election will be taking place to finalize the candidates that will appear on the November general election ballot. Two mayoral candidates filed their Campaign Financial Reports that list contributions and expenditures through July.

Roger Reinert’s campaign reports that it has raised nearly $47 thousand dollars.

While current mayor Emily Larson’s campaign says it has raised a little more than $53 thousand dollars.

According to Associate Professor of Political Science, Cindy Rugeley, those are impressive numbers for a mayoral race. Rugeley said, “Well, one thing they’re rising a lot of money, both of them are. Right now it looks like she’s spent a little more than he has, that will probably change as time goes on. Generally in a race, the challenger needs a little more money than the incumbent because they need to be able to buy the exposure that the incumbent gets for free”.

The reports list the donors’ names and the amount they donated. These financial reports also tend to show where the candidate’s support is coming from. Another Campaign finance report will be due 10 days before the general election. Both campaigns told FOX 21 they are pleased with the support they are receiving.

Once the primary is over and the two candidates are known, Rugeley expects the candidates’ supporters will become much more active and involved, especially in social media “If the past predicts the future I think you’re going to start seeing a lot of social media hitmen going out,” said. Rugeley. “I encourage everyone when something’s posted on social media, to check it out. There’s a reason they take it to social media and not to you because it’s not checked out.”

In addition to the mayor’s race, there are two city council seats and a Duluth School Board seat on the ballot. For early in-person and absentee ballots, contact or visit the Duluth City Clerk’s office in City Hall.